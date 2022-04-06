LeBron James And The Lakers Eliminated From Playoff Contention

The Los Angeles Lakers are officially out of the playoff picture.

According to ESPN, LeBron James and company losing to the Suns 121-110 Tuesday night resulted in Los Angeles’ playoffs dreams officially coming to an end. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Lakers are now an embarrassing 17 games under .500 with a record of 31-48.

The Los Angeles Lakers are officially eliminated from the NBA Playoffs pic.twitter.com/QgDkueL7KG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 6, 2022

You just love to see LeBron and the Lakers go down in flames! Something tells me there won’t be too many tears shed about the four-time NBA champion missing the playoffs.

Something tells me people aren’t going to care at all! That’s what happens when you alienate fans and routinely do stupid stuff.

The Lakers have officially been eliminated from playoff contention. pic.twitter.com/TMv5m8en6G — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 6, 2022

The reality of the fact is that LeBron James and the Lakers have nobody to blame but themselves. Maybe, just maybe, LeBron should have focused a little more on practicing in the gym over trying to make movies and doxxing police officers on Twitter.

If he’d done that, maybe the Lakers wouldn’t be a humiliating 17 games under .500. Let me repeat that for everyone. The Lakers are 17 games below .500! If that’s not embarrassing, I don’t know what is.

Noted team leader LeBron has seen enough as the Lakers are down 20 with a quarter to go until they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention. He has left the building. pic.twitter.com/NbEtcOm7uj — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 6, 2022

Better luck next year, LeBron! Now, prepare to enjoy watching the playoffs from your couch!