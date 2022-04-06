Max Kellerman Says He Doesn’t Know If Tiger Woods Is An Elite Athlete

Max Kellerman gave fans a galaxy brain take about Tiger Woods Wednesday morning.

The popular ESPN star was discussing the legendary golfer, who is gearing up to play in the Masters, and he made it clear he doesn’t know if Woods is an elite athlete or not. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I don’t know how fast he runs, how high he jumps, all that kind of stuff….You can look at him and tell [he has some athletic traits], but you don’t know that from him playing golf. I don’t know what his time in the 40 is,” Kellerman told his audience. You can watch his full comments in the clip below.

“No I would not say that.”@maxkellerman doesn’t think Tiger Woods is an elite athlete. Do you agree? #KJM pic.twitter.com/wcJyoXGAsQ — Keyshawn, JWill & Max (@KeyJayandMax) April 6, 2022

I’m glad to see Kellerman is still making waves at ESPN after getting bumped off “First Take.” He’s still moving the needle with takes that are downright absurd.

He isn’t sure if Tiger Woods is an elite athlete? Tiger Woods is one of the most athletic people on the planet.

Tiger Woods gallery on 18 … for a practice round. pic.twitter.com/EHWp7VXwO3 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 6, 2022

Sure, he might not be as athletic as an NBA guard, but you’d have to be insane to think he’s not an elite athlete. All he’s done is dominate his sport for decades!

Tiger Woods believes he can win a sixth Green Jacket this week. #themasters pic.twitter.com/WHjD4BcOcx — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 5, 2022

How does that not qualify you as an elite athlete? Kellerman’s argument makes no sense. It’d be like saying an NHL star isn’t an elite athlete because you don’t know how high he can jump. It makes less than zero sense.

It’s so stupid that you can’t even be insulted if you’re Woods. You just have to sit back and laugh.

Tiger Woods. The Masters. The 16th. 2005. Still gives me chills. pic.twitter.com/57ofrSkdyX — Steve Kay (@stevek9KS1TV) March 31, 2022

I can’t wait to see what amazing take Kellerman comes up with next.