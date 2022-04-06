Watch The Trailer For Netflix’s Upcoming WWII Movie ‘Operation Mincemeat’

“Operation Mincemeat” looks like it’s going to be incredible.

The plot of the WWII movie from Netflix, according to the streaming giant’s PR site, is as follows:

It’s 1943. The Allies are determined to break Hitler’s grip on occupied Europe, and plan an all-out assault on Sicily; but they face an impossible challenge – how to protect a massive invasion force from potential massacre. It falls to two remarkable intelligence officers, Ewen Montagu (Colin Firth) and Charles Cholmondeley (Matthew Macfadyen) to dream the most inspired and improbable disinformation strategy of the war – centred on the most unlikely of secret agents: a dead man. Operation Mincemeat is the extraordinary and true story of an idea that hoped to alter the course of the war – defying logic, risking countless thousands of lives, and testing the nerves of its creators to breaking point.

Judging from the preview, fans are going to be in for an incredibly fun time. Fire it up and give the preview a watch below. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

As you all know, I’m a huge sucker for WWII movies and documentaries. In fact, I just finished the Smithsonian’s documentary on the war in Europe, and I’m currently watching its documentary on the war in the Pacific.

I truly can’t get enough of WWII content, and it looks like “Operation Mincemeat” is going to be outstanding.

Honor Memorial Day With The Best Moments From ‘Band Of Brothers.’ They’ll Make You Proud To Be An American https://t.co/fNo8sF4nHd — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 31, 2021

Without ruining anything about the plot, I can tell you it’s based on one of the craziest operations in the last 100 years.

If you want the film spoiled for you or simply want to learn more, head on over to Google. There will be endless links and a great Wikipedia page outlining exactly how it went down.

Black Hawk Down was a dark day for our military. While we’ve all seen the movie, there’s a lot more details people don’t know and can’t imagine. I spoke with former Army Ranger and Delta Force operator Brad Thomas about fighting to survive in Somalia. pic.twitter.com/m8AJ8qkiZS — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 2, 2022

What I know for sure is that Netflix knows how to produce great content, and shining a light on Operation Mincemeat should result in an outstanding film, especially for history buffs.

Most people never kill one terrorist. Robert Keller got to engage five terrorists firing RPGs and other weapons at him all by himself. If you’re a bad guy and you find yourself in a fight with a Delta operator, you’re probably going to die! pic.twitter.com/rza0pSRtIT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 21, 2022

For those of you interested, you can catch “Operation Mincemeat” starting May 11!