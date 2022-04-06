Poll: 56% Of Voters Oppose Biden Admin’s Plan To End Title 42 

A new Morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday shows that 56% of voters oppose the Biden administration’s plan to revoke Title 42.

The Biden administration announced Friday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would be ending Title 42, a pandemic health measure put in place during the Trump administration to deport illegal migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. Out of the 56% of voters who responded opposing the Biden administration plan, 42% of those voters said that they “strongly disagree” with ending the pandemic era border protection, the poll stated. (RELATED: Biden Administration Ends COVID-19 For Illegal Migrants Before Regular Americans)

The poll, conducted April 1-4, surveyed 2,003 registered U.S. voters and has a margin of error of +/-2 percentage points.

Sixty percent of Democrats told the Morning Consult/Politico pollsters they still approve of the Biden administration’s decision to end Title 42, but Independent and Republican voters had a very different reaction.

When the pollsters asked the other two parties, 31% of Independents and only 8% of Republicans agreed with ending Title 42.

President Joe Biden’s polling on immigration issues has been a sore spot for him since enacting his executive actions on immigration shortly after taking office, according to a February 2021 Morning Consult/Politico poll.

Almost 50% of voters disagreed with Biden’s decision to allow 125,000 refugees into the country, with only 39% supporting it, the poll showed.

The U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz announced on Mar. 29 that the surge of illegal immigrants at the U.S. border was still happening.

“Probably in the next two or three days, we’ll get over a million encounters or apprehensions along the southwest border,” said Ortiz at the San Antonio border conference, according to Fox News.

Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly wrote a letter to Biden asking his administration to rethink their plans to end Title 42 until better border processing is in place.

“Given the impacts that changes to Title 42 could have on border communities, border security, and migrants, we urge your administration not to make any changes to Title 42 implementation until you are completely ready to execute and coordinate a comprehensive plan that ensures a secure, orderly, and humane process at the border,” the letter stated. “As Arizona’s senators, we urge you to continue providing additional border management and security resources to Arizona so that our border communities do not have to bear any unnecessary burdens from Title 42 changes.”