REPORT: Future Ezra Miller Projects Paused After Recent Arrest

It sounds like Ezra Miller’s future as an actor might be in big trouble.

The star of "The Flash" and "Perks of Being a Wallflower" was recently arrested in Hawaii after an alleged altercation at a bar.

Now, studios are reportedly tapping the brakes on projects involving him.

WB and DC executives held an emergency impromptu meeting to discuss Ezra Miller's future with the studio following their recent arrest for disorderly conduct and harassment. They will reportedly hit pause on any future projects involving Miller.

According to Page Six, Rolling Stone reported that Warner Bros. and DC have decided to pause projects in development with the star actor.

Furthermore, Miller isn’t expected to make any public appearance related to DC Cinematic Universe projects, according to the same report.

“The Flash,” which is primed to be the biggest film of Miller’s career, is currently slated to drop in 2023. There’s a solid chance most of this will blow over by then if there aren’t further issues.

Even though Miller hasn’t been convicted of anything, it’s clear the studios are worried about whether or not he’s reliable to depend on for the future.

If they weren’t, his future projects wouldn’t be reportedly paused right now.

Hopefully, Miller is able to get whatever problems he might have dealt with and return to the big screen. Clearly, he’s on a back-burner until he can take care of his personal life.