REPORT: Urban Meyer Might Return To TV For Fox

It sounds like Urban Meyer might eventually return to TV.

The former Ohio State head coach was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars in spectacular fashion last NFL season, and he hasn’t been up to much since getting the boot. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, a return to TV might be possible.

According to Awful Announcing, Ohio State insider Austin Ward thinks he’ll go back to his old job for Fox talking about college football. Prior to taking the job down in Jacksonville, Meyer was a Big Noon Kickoff star.

“I do think Urban [Meyer] will be back in college football, at least as an analyst sometime soon. I think he’ll be returning to Fox. I can’t say that it’s done. I think it’s gonna happen again and I don’t think he ever should have left in the first place. He was good and I think they miss that. There was a drop-odd pretty significantly to Bob Stoops,” Ward explained.

While I’m sure Ward knows a hell of a lot more than I do given the fact he’s an OSU insider, I find it hard to believe that Meyer returning to TV is a good idea.

Why would Fox want to associate with him so soon after everything in Jacksonville fell apart? It doesn’t make a ton of sense.

You’re just asking for the pregame show to get roasted around the clock. You’re just throwing bloody meat into the water for the sharks.

Now, could Meyer eventually return to TV several years down the road after he’s rehabbed his image? Sure, but I wouldn’t bank on it happening in the near future. His brand is simply too toxic.