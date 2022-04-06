Editorial

Bills Star Stefon Diggs Agrees To A Four-Year Extension Worth $104 Million

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 31: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs has landed a massive extension.

According to Adam Schefter, the Bills star receiver has agreed to a four-year extension worth $104 million. Schefter reported that Diggs will get $70 million in guaranteed money. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is a massive move by the Bills, and it’s also 100% the correct decision. Diggs is one of the most talented players in the NFL, and he’s an absolute weapon against NFL defenses.

He’s a nightmare of secondaries to deal with, and he’s also a major asset for Josh Allen in the passing game.

 

Right now, the Bills are built to make a Super Bowl run, and when you have a team geared up to win immediately, you do whatever it takes to keep your core intact.

That’s exactly what Buffalo has accomplished by giving Diggs a massive extension. A receiver earning $70 million guaranteed is a gigantic amount of money.

It’s truly a testament to Diggs’ talents and impact on the field for the Bills.

Props to Stefon Diggs for getting a ton of money! Don’t spend it all in one place!