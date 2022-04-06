Bills Star Stefon Diggs Agrees To A Four-Year Extension Worth $104 Million

Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs has landed a massive extension.

According to Adam Schefter, the Bills star receiver has agreed to a four-year extension worth $104 million. Schefter reported that Diggs will get $70 million in guaranteed money. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Another mega deal: Bills reached agreement with WR Stefon Diggs on a 4-year, $104 million extension that includes $70 million guaranteed, sources tell ESPN. Deal ties Diggs to Buffalo for six more years, at $124.1M, with the intent from both sides to have him retire in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/ptSQ3eE54D — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 6, 2022

Mega WR deals keep coming: Tyreek Hill got $72.2 million guaranteed, Davante Adams $65 million guaranteed and now Stefon Diggs gets $70 million. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 6, 2022

This is a massive move by the Bills, and it’s also 100% the correct decision. Diggs is one of the most talented players in the NFL, and he’s an absolute weapon against NFL defenses.

He’s a nightmare of secondaries to deal with, and he’s also a major asset for Josh Allen in the passing game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SD (@stefondiggs)

Right now, the Bills are built to make a Super Bowl run, and when you have a team geared up to win immediately, you do whatever it takes to keep your core intact.

That’s exactly what Buffalo has accomplished by giving Diggs a massive extension. A receiver earning $70 million guaranteed is a gigantic amount of money.

It’s truly a testament to Diggs’ talents and impact on the field for the Bills.

Stefon Diggs and the Bills have agreed to a 4-year, $104M extension with $70M guaranteed, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/dK6eqMxPmV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 6, 2022

Props to Stefon Diggs for getting a ton of money! Don’t spend it all in one place!