Storms Ravage Huge Swath Of The South, Leaving At Least 2 Dead

Several strong storm systems ripped through large parts of the southern U.S. on Tuesday, killing at least two people.

The Tuesday storms, which stretched from Texas to South Carolina, brought strong winds, hail, thunderstorms and tornadoes, causing downed trees and damaged homes and businesses across the South, NBC News reported.

Bryan County Coroner Bill Cox confirmed that one person was killed in Pembroke, a small city near Savannah, Georgia, after two tornadoes ripped through the state, CNN reported.

We ducked for cover near Manning, SC, for a [probable] tornado. Waited until it crossed the interstate and came out to the most insane sky. The phone camera doesn’t do it justice. 5 minutes before it was pitch black. We legit thought there was a fire in the distance at first. pic.twitter.com/kMzZekibue — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) April 6, 2022

Mary Edwards told CNN she saw one of the tornadoes while driving down Interstate 16 after receiving the emergency weather alert on her phone.

“To see it right before you, it’s humbling. It’s exciting, it’s majestic, and you really get that sense of mortality. You surrender,” Edwards told the outlet. (RELATED: Video Shows Tornado Ripping Through Walmart Parking Lot)

The second confirmed death was reported in the East Texas town of Whitehouse, where a man was killed after a tree fell on his home.

Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley released a statement identifying the man as 71-year-old W. M. Soloman, NBC News reported.

“Last night’s storm also brought down power lines, obstructed traffic and caused property damage in the heart of the city of Whitehouse,” Wansley’s statement read, according to NBC News.

In Allendale County, South Carolina, at least three people were injured with non-life-threatening injuries after a tornado touched down earlier in the day.

Brandon Lavorgna, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division spokesperson, said 30 homes and businesses were damaged after taking a direct hit from the tornado, which stretched approximately ten miles, NBC News reported.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of North Carolina and South Carolina until 12 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/IpULUtNlGl — NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) April 5, 2022

The National Weather Service is warning the chance of severe weather isn’t over. “Another active spring day is in the forecast with severe thunderstorms across the Southeast, with the potential for large hail, damaging winds and several tornadoes,” the weather service warned.