Tennis Player Michael Kouame Slaps Opponent In Crazy Viral Video

Tennis player Michael Kouame lost his cool during a recent tournament.

According to TMZ, Kouame was playing Raphael Nii Ankrah at an ITF juniors tournament in Ghana, and for reasons that don’t appear to be clear, he decided to slap his opponent in the face. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the bizarre altercation unfold below.

Number 1 seeded player Michael Kouame from France 🇫🇷 slaps Raphael Nii Ankrah 🇬🇭 after losing in the ongoing TGF ITF jnrs world tour at the Accra sports stadium pic.twitter.com/pj4WjfifXZ — KENNETH KWESI GIBSON 🎾 (@Kwesi_Gibson) April 4, 2022

You slap a guy like that in the face, and it’s an automatic excuse to go. That’s just a fact. You slap a guy in the face, and you better be ready to get punched because it’s more than justified.

Apparently, ever since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, people seem to think it’s an acceptable thing to do. I can promise you that it’s not!

‘F**k That Cuck’: Legendary Comedian Takes A Flamethrower To Will Smith https://t.co/9Q46o2DHuh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 1, 2022

To make matters even crazier in this situation, the altercation didn’t stop with the slap. An all-out melee appeared to be on the verge of happening after Kouame threw his little hit.

You can watch the aftermath unfold below.

Next time, take a deep breath and take a step back instead of slapping your opponent. It’s really not hard to figure out.