Texas Teacher Launches Into Anti-Trump Rant During Supposed Lecture Of Nazi Laws

A teacher near Fort Worth, Texas, launched into a political rant wherein he called former President Donald Trump a “misogynist” and “f-ing racist,” according to video footage obtained by the Daily Caller.

One student identified the teacher as Benjamin Metcalf, an advanced placement Social Studies teacher at Timber Creek High School, according to his LinkedIn profile. A student in Metcalf’s AP History class recorded the tirade.

“‘Don’t teach CRT.’ We don’t teach CRT. CRT is something you teach in law school. But, we will talk about injustice,” Metcalf said. “We’ll talk about, yeah, white people should feel guilty for some of the things that they have done in the past. That doesn’t mean you need to feel guilty.”

WATCH:

WATCH: A Texas teacher goes into a rant on how Trump is an “f-ing racist” and how CRT doesn’t exist in a lecture that is supposed to be about the “Chronology of Nazi Laws” pic.twitter.com/RRR32WzJUp — Chrissy Clark (@chrissyclark_) April 6, 2022

The teacher went on to discuss the role the left-wing American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) organization played in combating Trump’s alleged racism.

“Because that’s the first step towards a Holocaust, really. Am I saying Hitler is Trump? No. I’m not. That’s why the ACLU said ‘no, you can’t strip ‘em of citizenship,’” Metcalf said.

Students were heard inaudibly talking back to the teacher.

“Because it snowballs so quickly. Because the guy is an f-ing racist. Because he’s a racist. There’s no thought process. The guy is an f-ing racist, Donald Trump is. Absolutely, misogynist.”

The teacher is an employee at Keller Independent School District, where parents uncovered a slew of graphic novels depicting oral sex and violent sexual assault in the district’s libraries. (RELATED: Parents Against Pornographic Books Speak Out At Board Meeting Despite Threats)

Timber Creek High School did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.