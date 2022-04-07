Ben Hall Gives Health Update After Surviving Attack In Ukraine

Fox News State Department correspondent Benjamin Hall gave an update on his injuries Thursday, nearly a month after surviving a near-fatal attack in Ukraine.

“To sum it up, I’ve lost half a leg on one side and a foot on the other. One hand is being put together, one eye is no longer working, and my hearing is pretty blown…but in all I feel pretty damn lucky to be here — and it is the people who got me here who are amazing,” Hall announced.

To sum it up, I’ve lost half a leg on one side and a foot on the other. One hand is being put together, one eye is no longer working, and my hearing is pretty blown… but all in all I feel pretty damn lucky to be here – and it is the people who got me here who are amazing! pic.twitter.com/HNjO6PbdGf — Benjamin Hall (@BenjaminHallFNC) April 8, 2022

Hall was injured in an artillery shelling launched at his vehicle by Russian forces in the Ukrainian city Horenka on March 14. The attack killed 55-year-old Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and 24-year-old Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova.

Fox News anchor John Roberts first announced the incident on “America Reports” which was confirmed by network’s CEO Suzanne Scott in a memo to employees shortly after word got out about the attack. (RELATED: Fox News Gives Update On Injured Correspondent Benjamin Hall, Says He’s Out Of Ukraine And Safe)

Hall was immediately evacuated from Ukraine and first hospitalized in Germany before being transferred to a premier military medical facility in Texas, Fox News reported.

In an earlier tweet, Hall paid tribute to Zakrzewski and Kuvshynova, sharing that the Fox News cameraman’s “joy was infectious.”

“It’s been over three weeks since the attack in Ukraine and I wanted to start sharing it all,” he began. “But first I need to pay tribute to my colleagues Pierre and Sasha who didn’t make it that day. Pierre and I traveled the world together, working was his joy and his joy was infectious. RIP.”

Its been over three weeks since the attack in Ukraine and I wanted to start sharing it all. But first I need to pay tribute to my colleagues Pierre and Sasha who didnt make it that day. Pierre and I traveled the world together, working was his joy and his joy was infectious. RIP pic.twitter.com/gbHduLmd5e — Benjamin Hall (@BenjaminHallFNC) April 8, 2022

Zakrzewski traveled to multiple war zones throughout his career and earned the “Unsung Hero” award for his leading role in assisting Fox News’ freelance journalists and their families escape Afghanistan in the aftermath of U.S. withdrawal.