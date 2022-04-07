‘Saying A Black Man Cannot Think For Himself’: Sen. Scott Tears Into Joy Reid For Criticizing GOP Over Judge Jackson

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott tore into MSNBC host Joy Reid for criticizing his opposition to Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation.

The senator responded Thursday to Reid’s Tuesday tweet criticizing Scott for going along with Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s “barking-dog racism” against Jackson. The senator voted against advancing a vote on Jackson’s confirmation to the Senate floor Monday.

All accuracy here. Not surprised by anything @SenatorTimScott does. He let @LindseyGrahamSC & the sheriffs dog-walk him and destroy police reform after pretending to work on it and now he’ll go along with Lindsey’s barking-dog racism against Judge Jackson because: he’s Tim Scott. https://t.co/exvIq90jIW — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 5, 2022

“What is so offensive about what Joy is saying is that a black man cannot think for himself. I have to follow somebody else,” Scott told “Fox & Friends” hosts. “That is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard, but it reinforces the liberal elites’ approach to minorities who will not fall in line and do what they tell us to do. There are millions of Americans who happen to be black who want to think for themselves, who will think for themselves, but the power of the liberal elite wants to attack us like vicious dogs because they do not want anyone standing up opposed to what they are doing: Leading our country in the wrong direction.”

“It is vile, it is offensive,” he continued. “We should stop allowing the liberal media to push these stories by their hosts that want one thing and one thing only: progressive liberal policies that make it harder for African Americans, not easier.” (RELATED: Joy Reid Compares Republicans To Al-Qaida, Says They’re ‘Pro-Rape’)

The senator said that black and Hispanic Americans have witnessed the detriment that Democratic policies are doing to their communities.

The Senate Judiciary Committee reached a deadlock 11-11 vote Monday on moving Jackson’s nomination process to the Senate floor, leading Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calling for a vote to break the deadlock. Three Republican senators — Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — voted in favor of Jackson.

The Senate is expected to vote on Jackson’s confirmation Thursday.