Britney Started Off Wearing Clothes In Her Latest ‘Bad Thing’ Instagram Video

Pop superstar Britney Spears returned to the beach for one of her latest Instagram posts, but lost her bikini top along the way.

Spears, 40, started her latest Instagram post wearing a baby blue and white bikini as she rolled around on the shore break. Within the first minute, Spears turns to the camera and removes her bikini top as beachgoers wander by. She played around in the sand and surf for almost a full minute and a half, clearly having the time of her life.

The “Toxic” singer captioned the post “Baby Did a Bad Thing PART 2 !!!” and set the video to a Chris Isaak song. (RELATED: Britney Spears Being Totally Nude On Instagram Is Normal Now Apparently)

A number of verified Instagram users cheered Spears on, writing captions like “Love you girl live your best life,” and “Obligated ‘it’s Britney beach!'” She’s very strategic in the new video, ensuring that her bare breasts are never fully on display in violation of Instagram’s community guidelines… but she certainly doesn’t leave anything to the imagination!

Spears followed up with a post alongside her assistant, Vicky T, captioned, “… me naked in the pool and my assistant @vickyt holding me like a baby !!!! BAHAHAHAHA” followed by a series of emojis.

Since being released from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021, Brit has been living her best life, vacationing in places like Hawaii, sharing videos of her kissing up with her boyfriend Sam Asghari, and posting photographs and videos with her Aussie Shepherd puppy Sawyer.