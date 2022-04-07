Jimmy Kimmel Responds To Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene After She Says She Reported Him To Police Over A Slap Joke

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel responded to Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after she reported him to Capitol Police over a slap joke Wednesday.

Kimmel joked that Greene needs a slap from Will Smith after she called three Senate Republicans — Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine — “pro-pedophile” in a Monday post on Twitter for voting in favor of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation vote.

Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for #KBJ. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 5, 2022

“Marjorie Taylor Greene, this Klan mom, is especially upset with the three Republican senators who said they’ll vote yes on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who’s nominated for the Supreme Court. Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him?” he said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Tuesday. (RELATED: GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham Defended Brett Kavanaugh And Jimmy Kimmel Mocked Him With A Gay Joke)

Greene announced via Twitter Wednesday that she reported Kimmel’s “threat of violence” to the Capitol Police.

“@ABC, this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice,” she said.

.@ABC, this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice. pic.twitter.com/nxYX1LF2jK — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 6, 2022

“Officer? I would like to report a joke,” Kimmel replied.

Officer? I would like to report a joke. https://t.co/3ournv9RwG — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2022

Greene’s statements stem from Jackson’s intense questioning regarding her alleged light sentencing on child pornography offenders. Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley first raised her sentencing record into question prior to her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings in late March.

Hawley cited the case United States v. Hawkins, where Jackson sentenced an 18-year-old child pornography offender to 3 months imprisonment despite Sentencing Guidelines recommending up to 10 years. The nominee sentenced an offender to 57 months in prison in the case United States v. Stewart, though mandatory minimum guidelines called for 97-121 months imprisonment.

The senator pressed Jackson on allegedly apologizing to the defendant in the Hawkins case, asking if the offender is the victim. Jackson answered she viewed the case to be unusual and has the responsibility to consider sentencing disparities, factors and circumstances of the defendant before making a final decision.