Joe Biden Performed Special Favor For Hunter’s Chinese Business Partner: REPORT

Emails from a laptop owned by Hunter Biden reportedly reveal that Joe Biden wrote a college recommendation letter for the son of one of Hunter Biden’s business partners.

Biden, then the former Vice President, sent the letter of recommendation for Christopher Li, the son of BHR CEO Jonathan Li, directly to Dr. Christina Paxson, the president of Brown University in February 2017, Fox News reported. BHR is a Chinese investment firm of which Hunter Biden previously held a 10% stake.

Jonathan Li reportedly emailed Hunter Biden and two other individuals in January 2017, asking for advice on how to get Christopher Li into one of three colleges: Brown, Cornell University, and New York University. (RELATED: Nearly A Year-And-A-Half After The DCNF, Major News Outlet Finally Confirms Hunter Biden Laptop Story)

NEW: Biden wrote college recommendation letter for Hunter’s Chinese business partner, emails reveal. Biden has repeatedly said that he didn’t discuss Hunter’s business ventures with his son. Reporting from @BrookeSingman and myself https://t.co/S5r6HKs3qZ — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) April 6, 2022

“Hunter asked me to send you a copy of the recommendation letter that he asked his father to write on behalf of Christopher for Brown University,” Eric Schwerin, president of Rosemont Seneca, Hunter Biden’s firm, reportedly wrote back in an email. “The original is being FedExed to Dr. Paxson directly at Brown.”

Li responded to the email, saying, “It is just great! Thank you very much!”

“And Hunter, thank you very much too,” Li added.

President Biden has denied knowledge of Hunter’s business activities, and has claimed his son did nothing illegal on multiple occasions.

Hunter Biden’s laptop was the subject of a New York Post report that was censored by social media companies, who claimed the material was hacked.

An email from a copy of the hard drive obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation was authenticated by cybersecurity expert Robert Graham in October 2020.

Last month, The New York Times admitted the laptop and its contents were authentic in a report discussing an IRS investigation into Hunter Biden’s financial dealings.

