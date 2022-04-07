REPORT: ‘SNL’ Longest Running Star Kenan Thompson Has Shocking News

Longest-running “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson is reportedly expected to file for divorce from his wife, Christina Evangeline.

Sources told TMZ in an article published Thursday that Thompson and Evangeline have been separated for more than a year. The couple have been together for about 15 years and married for 11, sharing daughters Georgia and Gianna, the outlet noted.

Thompson has reportedly been working on his sitcom “Kenan” in Los Angeles while Evangeline has been in New York City, though they have continued to parent their daughters together, according to TMZ. The sources reportedly said the pair have remained friends despite growing apart in their marriage.

The last family photograph posted together appears to have been on Halloween 2020 on Thompson’s Instagram account. Evangeline doesn’t seem to have posted content on Instagram featuring Thompson since late 2020. While Evangeline and Thompson have not officially filed for divorce yet, the move is expected to happen soon, according to TMZ.

Evangeline, who is 33, was 19 years old when she met Thompson, who is 43, according to the Daily Mail.

Evangeline has been working as an interior designer and actress in New York City while Thompson maintains a busy entertainment career, the outlet continued. This year will be Thompson’s 19th season on “SNL,” according to the Daily Mail. (RELATED: SNL Star Michael Che Makes Joke Announcement About Potentially Leaving Show During Stand-Up Set; Says ‘Some Dork’ Reported His Departure As True)

Thompson was part of the popular show “Kenan and Kel” in the 1990s before joining “SNL” in 2003, the Daily Mail reported.