Kylie Jenner Steps Out Braless In White Pant Suit, But It’s Her Bizarre Purse That Has Everyone Talking

Kylie Jenner turned heads Wednesday when she stepped out braless and wearing a sheer white pant suit, but it wasn’t just her ensemble that made jaws drop. She also happened to be clutching a bizarre glass purse.

The reality TV star was en route to a promotional press day for the Hulu series “The Kardashians,” according to Today. The paparazzi spotted Jenner in her barely-there ensemble that was perfectly accessorized by a unique and seemingly impractical glass purse — a hand-crafted Heven X Coperni that was barely big enough to hold her lipstick.

Move over, Cinderella, that glass slipper pales in comparison to Kylie’s trendy glass purse.

Jenner often showcases her luxury purse collection on her Instagram account. This time, she has taken her cutting edge fashion style to a whole new level with this cheeky accessory that has fans across the globe brewing over with excitement. The Heven X Coperni glass purse is said to be popular among celebrities and social media influencers, according to Hypebae.

The purse’s design is crafted by New York City’s premiere fashion glassware brand Heven. The company quickly became recognized as the creators of the most artsy, futuristic glass pieces that have now taken Hollywood by storm, reported Hypebae. The glass swipe bags debuted during Coperni’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway show. The collection has evolved to include the translucent devil horned handles and are now available in a variety of different hues. (RELATED: Cardi B Reportedly Spent $29,000 On Her 2-Year-Old Daughter During One Shopping Spree)

Jenner expertly sported the devil-horned bag, appearing in a crisp white pant suit and opting to ditch her bra entirely. Images of her holding this piece of art immediately made headlines.

Of course, the makeup mogul made sure to insert two of her own cosmetic lip products into the completely see-through purse, putting Kylie Cosmetics on blast. The stunning purse couldn’t fit anything more than that in the tiny space. Designed as a showcase of art, the purse itself puts the focus on aesthetics, not on functionality, according to Today.

The Heven X Coperni collection has been displayed by Bella Hadid as part of their campaign, as well as Doja Cat, who was photographed with the artsy purse on the red carpet at the 2022 Grammy Awards, as reported by High Snob Society.

Hopefully Jenner will be careful when she puts the purse down. The fragile accessory is sold for upwards of $600, the outlet revealed.