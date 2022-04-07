Editorial

Deleted LeBron James Tweet Calling Out His Critics Goes Viral After The Lakers Miss The Playoffs

Apr 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts after he was called for a foul in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
An old LeBron James tweet is generating a lot of attention online.

The Lakers were recently eliminated from playoff contention, and Los Angeles is having one of their worst seasons in recent memory. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, going into the season, LeBron tweeted that his critics should keep up their energy. Well, the tweet is no longer up, but that doesn’t mean fans are forgetting about what he said!

“Keep talking about my squad, our personnel ages, the way they play, we’re past our time in this league, etc etc etc!! Do me one favor PLEASE!!!! And I mean PLEASE!!!! Keep that same narrative ENERGY when it’s begins. That’s all I ask. #ThankYou,” LeBron wrote in the now-deleted tweet, according to The Spun.

You can see a screenshot of the deleted tweet below.

It’s not clear when the tweet was deleted, but it doesn’t really matter. It’s just the latest reminder how soft LeBron is as a person.

If you’re going to have the energy to hit the send button on that tweet, you better keep that energy when the season falls apart in epic fashion!

Not only are the Lakers not going to the playoffs, but they’re one of the worst teams in the NBA. The season has been nothing short of an absolute disaster.

In the face of an unreal collapse, LeBron apparently isn’t willing to face any criticism and his tweet talking trash to his critics is gone!

Again, he’s a soft guy and there’s no way around it.

I can’t wait to see what bonehead decision LeBron makes next. We all know it’s coming.