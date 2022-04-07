Deleted LeBron James Tweet Calling Out His Critics Goes Viral After The Lakers Miss The Playoffs

An old LeBron James tweet is generating a lot of attention online.

The Lakers were recently eliminated from playoff contention, and Los Angeles is having one of their worst seasons in recent memory.

LeBron James’ Career Gets An Incredibly Embarrassing Update https://t.co/KP5xllL6BC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 6, 2022

However, going into the season, LeBron tweeted that his critics should keep up their energy. Well, the tweet is no longer up, but that doesn’t mean fans are forgetting about what he said!

“Keep talking about my squad, our personnel ages, the way they play, we’re past our time in this league, etc etc etc!! Do me one favor PLEASE!!!! And I mean PLEASE!!!! Keep that same narrative ENERGY when it’s begins. That’s all I ask. #ThankYou,” LeBron wrote in the now-deleted tweet, according to The Spun.

You can see a screenshot of the deleted tweet below.

LeBron sees the talk 👀📱 pic.twitter.com/rwAKi7S9rC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 4, 2021

It’s not clear when the tweet was deleted, but it doesn’t really matter. It’s just the latest reminder how soft LeBron is as a person.

If you’re going to have the energy to hit the send button on that tweet, you better keep that energy when the season falls apart in epic fashion!

‘Embarrassed’: NBA Legend Rips LeBron James, Later Tries To Walk Back Criticism https://t.co/91hz1yDHBC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 4, 2022

Not only are the Lakers not going to the playoffs, but they’re one of the worst teams in the NBA. The season has been nothing short of an absolute disaster.

In the face of an unreal collapse, LeBron apparently isn’t willing to face any criticism and his tweet talking trash to his critics is gone!

Again, he’s a soft guy and there’s no way around it.

LeBron James and the Lakers have been eliminated from playoff contention, and I’m not shedding any tears. LeBron should spend more time figuring out how to win basketball games than talking about stuff he knows nothing about! pic.twitter.com/SjgE3OBqcP — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 6, 2022

I can’t wait to see what bonehead decision LeBron makes next. We all know it’s coming.