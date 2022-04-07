Mark Wahlberg Is Selling A Mansion In Beverly Hills For $87.5 Million

Mark Wahlberg is attempting to sell an outrageous mansion in California.

According to the New York Post, the Hollywood superstar is selling a palace in Beverly Hills for $87.5 million, and the specs on the house are downright outrageous. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The real estate listing states the following in part about the 12 bedroom and 20 bathroom home:

An incredible 6.2 acre estate designed by Richard Landry and built with the finest quality of materials and craftsmanship ever seen. Spectacular 2-story entry, stunning living room, breathtaking 2-story paneled library, amazing home theater, wine cellar, and much more. Beautiful gardens & lushly landscaped grounds including huge lawns, a 5 hole golf course, tennis court, resort-like grotto pool, skate park, and guest house, all set amidst total privacy and complete this incredible estate.

I honestly had no idea Mark Wahlberg was balling out on this kind of level. I suggest you all take a look at photos on the real estate listing page.

They’re downright insane. Not on is Wahlberg crushing life, but he has one of the nicest estates that I’ve ever seen in my life.

Inside Mark Wahlberg’s Beverly Hills mansion on sale for a hefty $87.5M https://t.co/L0FKJT1NY6 pic.twitter.com/INejvFo8Sj — New York Post (@nypost) April 6, 2022

The palace he’s trying to sell is what I’d expect a third world dictator to live in. Hell, it might even be too fancy for a dictator with all the riches in the world!

I’m not even sure you can call it a mansion. It’s more like a five star hotel that is just for one person. Who the hell needs 20 bathrooms? We’re talking about 20 bathrooms!

Of course, with the price tag of $87.5 million, it better be nice. It better be the nicest house you ever step a foot in!

If any of you have $87.5 million burning a hole in your pocket, you now know how you can spend it!