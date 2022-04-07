Mexican Authorities Arrest Human Smugglers On The Border

The Del Rio sector is experiencing a large spike in illegal crossings in the past several months. Border patrol officials tell the Daily Caller they expect a massive influx of migrants coming to the border when Title 42 ends on May 23. The public health policy allowed the U.S. to swiftly expel migrants back to Mexico or their home country to control the spread of COVID-19. A hotspot for illegal crossings is the town of Eagle Pass, Texas, where migrants cross through the Rio Grande River under the port of entry bridge.

Daily illegal crossings in Piedras Negras as migrants cross the river to reach Eagle Pass, Texas. Crossing the river is extremely dangerous we have seen many migrants get swept away by the current and yesterday border patrol had to jump in the water as a migrant nearly drowned pic.twitter.com/HeAg4mzo5w — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) April 7, 2022

Smugglers on the Mexican side in Piedras Negras have helped guide the migrants to the river and under the bridge to cross into Eagle Pass. Crossing through the river is extremely dangerous for migrants as many get swept away by the strong current. Daily Caller reporter Juan Mendoza captured video of migrants being swept downstream by the current. (RELATED: Biden Administration Ends COVID-19 For Illegal Migrants Before Regular Americans)

A group of migrants fight the strong current of the Rio Grande to cross into the United States ##Immigration #Title42 #BorderCrisis #Texas pic.twitter.com/KOD9mVBf9r — Juan More News (@JuanMoreNews) April 5, 2022

Sources tell the Daily Caller that between 7,000 and 10,000 migrants are currently living in Piedras Negras on standby as they wait for the ending of Title 42 before attempting to cross illegally into the U.S. The sources told the Daily Caller smugglers charge migrants in Piedras Negras around $5,000 to guide them to cross illegally into Eagle Pass. The Daily Caller was able to capture video footage of Mexican authorities arresting two human smugglers near the port of entry after guiding a large migrant group into Eagle Pass. Mexican authorities declined to speak to the Daily Caller regarding the charges the smugglers were facing.

