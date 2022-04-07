Former Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski Says He’s Not Returning To Coaching

Mike Krzyzewski has no intention of ever coaching basketball again.

Coach K’s final game was this past Saturday when his Duke Blue Devils lost in the Final Four to the Kansas Jayhawks. Despite making it clear he was on a goodbye tour, some have speculated he might not actually retire. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, fans shouldn’t get their hopes up because he’s now made it clear he’s not coaching again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb)

“I’m done with the coaching part of it,” Coach K said during a recent interview when addressing speculation he might return.

You can listen to his full comments below.

Will Coach K actually retire or will he come back for one more season? Hear directly from the source ⬇️ Catch the full episode of Basketball and Beyond with Coach K tonight at 6 Eastern on #ESPNURadio, Ch. 84@DukeMBB | @SeanFarnham | #GoDuke pic.twitter.com/0zjbEw7Kk8 — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) April 6, 2022

Would it be interesting to see Coach K back on the sidelines next season with Duke? Sure, but I think it’s obvious that it’s not going to happen.

At some point, you simply have to hang up the whistle and go home. Coach K led the Blue Devils for decades and stacked up Final Four appearances and national titles.

He has nothing left to prove, and one more season isn’t going to change his legacy at all.

Duke Players Pull Off Disgraceful Move After Losing To UNC https://t.co/D8wU2kvow2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 4, 2022

Duke is now Jon Scheyer’s team and while I’m sure Coach K will be involved on some level, he’s not going to be the one calling the shots.

That part of his life has clearly come to an end, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb)

Whether you’re a Duke fan or not, I think we can all agree that he’s earned some rest and relaxation in retirement.