Nick Saban Announces Alabama Receiver Agiye Hall Is Suspended For Violating Team Rules

It sounds like Alabama receiver Agiye Hall is in some seriously hot water with head coach Nick Saban.

Saban announced Wednesday that the former four star recruit, who saw some action as a true freshman last season, is suspended for violating team rules.

Nick Saban on Agiye Hall: He is suspended from the team for a violation of team rules. — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) April 6, 2022

The seven-time national champion didn’t specify what Hall had done, but followed it up by making it clear the young receiver had already burned through one second chance.

“He’s already had the chance to earn his way back on the team once. I don’t know what his plans are for the future,” Saban explained, according to Aaron Suttles.

Translation: Hall might want to pack his bags and head to the portal because his time in Tuscaloosa appears to be nearing a quick end.

When Nick Saban is openly telling the media a guy is suspended and already wasted one second chance to get back on the team, you know he must be mad as all hell.

Saban has been open about believing in second chances and giving guys the opportunity to get back on the field.

news to me , but fs https://t.co/shInGUV7mD — agiye Hall (@HallAgiye) April 5, 2022

With Hall, who figured to be a major part of Alabama’s passing game in 2022, he’s making it crystal clear his patience is gone. Saying “I don’t know what his plans are for the future” is a clear indication he might be gone for good.

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but I have a strong feeling Hall has played his last snap of football in Tuscaloosa.