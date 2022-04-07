Obama’s DHS Chief Throws Biden Admin Under The Bus As Border Surge Looms

Former President Barack Obama’s Department of Homeland Security Chief Jeh Johnson said Thursday while speaking on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the border crisis is “unsustainable” for the Biden administration.

Joe Scarborough asked Johnson “what do you see as the crisis at the border right now?”

“The numbers are huge. Between 150,000 and 200,000 border apprehensions per month since President Biden came into office. What is happening down there and what needs to change?” Scarborough questioned.

“Most Americans also believe in a secure border,” Johnson said.

“You go to Laredo, Texas, which is 85% Mexican American, they want our border under control. The numbers of 7,000 a day, and the estimates are now is it could climb over 10 to 18 possibly, are not sustainable,” Johnson said. “They’re not sustainable in the communities across the border that have to absorb this population. Catholic charities. It’s not sustainable for the Border Patrol and ICE to be able to track these people who keep up with these people. And it’s not sustainable politically for the Biden administration.”

“So you’d agree there is a crisis at the border right now?” Scarborough asked. (RELATED: ‘Why Does This Sound Like Fox News?’: ‘The View’ Hosts Spar With Stephanie Grisham Over The Border Crisis)

“Yes, absolutely,” Johnson said.

The White House recently announced it expects an “influx” of migrants at the border when Title 42 ends.

The Trump-era policy was a pandemic-related response under which 1.7 million migrants were turned back at the border, according to Customs and Border Protection.

The policy is expected to end May 23.

CNN reporter Priscilla Alvarez recently said the influx of migrants is expected to reach new highs over the next 30-45 days.