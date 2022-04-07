Editorial

REPORT: Steve Wilks And Ray Horton Join Brian Flores’ Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against The NFL

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 02: Head coach Steve Wilks of the Arizona Cardinals yells during the second half of a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 02, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL has expanded.

Flores, who was fired after this past season as the head coach of the Dolphins, is currently suing the league over alleged racial discrimination. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, two more coaches have joined his efforts.

According to ProFootballTalk, former Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks and longtime NFL assistant Ray Horton have both joined the lawsuit.

Wilks’ allegations mostly center around getting canned after a single season, Arizona GM Steve Keim not being relieved of duty after he “had engaged in fireable conduct” and the Cardinals hiring a white coach to replace him with “a much longer leash than Mr. Wilks.”

Horton’s claims center around the Titans allegedly conducting a “sham interview” with him and former Tennessee head coach Mike Mularkey claiming on a podcast the team chose to hire him without truly committing to the Rooney Rule, according to the same report.

The Rooney Rule mandates minority candidates be interviewed and considered for head coach openings.

We all knew there was a good chance Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL would expand and it now has with two coaches adding their names to the situation.

Will it change much? That remains to be seen but it’s clear this problem for the NFL isn’t going away.

Make sure to check back for the latest updates as we have them on this developing situation.