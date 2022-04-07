REPORT: Steve Wilks And Ray Horton Join Brian Flores’ Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against The NFL

Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL has expanded.

Flores, who was fired after this past season as the head coach of the Dolphins, is currently suing the league over alleged racial discrimination.

Now, two more coaches have joined his efforts.

According to ProFootballTalk, former Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks and longtime NFL assistant Ray Horton have both joined the lawsuit.

Wilks’ allegations mostly center around getting canned after a single season, Arizona GM Steve Keim not being relieved of duty after he “had engaged in fireable conduct” and the Cardinals hiring a white coach to replace him with “a much longer leash than Mr. Wilks.”

Steve Wilks, Ray Horton join the Brian Flores lawsuit, with claims made against the Cardinals and Titans, respectively. https://t.co/DLbfAGO52v — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 7, 2022

Horton’s claims center around the Titans allegedly conducting a “sham interview” with him and former Tennessee head coach Mike Mularkey claiming on a podcast the team chose to hire him without truly committing to the Rooney Rule, according to the same report.

The Rooney Rule mandates minority candidates be interviewed and considered for head coach openings.

The complaint of Steve Wilks: pic.twitter.com/hYuatuXlhw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 7, 2022

We all knew there was a good chance Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL would expand and it now has with two coaches adding their names to the situation.

Will it change much? That remains to be seen but it’s clear this problem for the NFL isn’t going away.

The claims made by Ray Horton against the Titans include later quotes from Mike Mularkey, in which Mularkey said he was told he would be named head coach in 2016, before interviews of the other candidates were conducted. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 7, 2022

