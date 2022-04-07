Terrell Owens Says He Asked Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid To Sign Him Last Season

Terrell Owens wanted to play for the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

Owens is slated to play in the upcoming FCF season, but prior to that, he wanted Chiefs head coach Andy Reid to give him a shot.

During a Wednesday interview with Pat McAfee, the legendary former NFL receiver claimed he was “blowing up” Reid’s phone to get a shot with the Chiefs. Obviously, it didn’t happen, but you can listen to him break it all down below.

Honestly, this is a bit sad to watch. Owens is currently 48 years old, and he’s still clinging to the dream of playing in the NFL again.

At some point, you just have to look around you and recognize that it’s all over for you. You have to recognize the door has closed.

For Owens, the door closed on a potential NFL return about a decade ago. Yet, he’s still doing everything he can to play again.

You almost have to respect the fact he was asking Andy Reid to bring him in and give him a spot on one of the best teams in the league.

It’s absolutely ridiculous, but I do respect it! At least he’s committed to trying to revive his football career, despite the dream being ridiculous for a man his age.

I guess he’ll have to just settle for playing in the FCF because there’s no shot Owens ever plays in the NFL again.