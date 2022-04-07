Colleagues Cheer As Transit Officer Who Was Shot While Providing Cover Gives Thumbs Up From Hospital Bed

A Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) officer is being hailed as a hero after risking his life for a fellow officer in a shootout with an armed suspect Wednesday night.

The 28-year-old, who is also a member of the SWAT unit, jumped in to help another officer by covering him when gunfire erupted inside the Renehan House Apartments on the 4700 block of Leiper Street, according to 6ABC. While acting as a shield to assist his the other officer, the SEPTA officer suffered a single gunshot wound to the abdomen and was rushed to Temple University Hospital.

SEPTA Police Chief Nestel just arrived to Temple ER … https://t.co/jCQ4nGkiIF pic.twitter.com/xDHjr4E5y8 — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) April 6, 2022

SEPTA Transit Police Chief Thomas Nestel spoke to reporters to detail the incident. He said that when the SEPTA officer realized a fellow officer was in need of assistance, “He drew his assault weapon and charged forward, yelling to the officer to go, and he was covering that officer as he got shot,” according to 6ABC. The SEPTA officer was listed in critical but stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery, reported the outlet.

Mayor Kenney arrives to Temple U Hospital ER where a @Septa Police officer was taken in critical condition tonight @6abc https://t.co/CEoa9mNDou pic.twitter.com/ETpcqmGsw2 — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) April 6, 2022

The hospital was quickly swarmed by officers and appreciative citizens who wanted to show their support, reported 6ABC. Mayor Jim Kenney, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, Fraternal Order of Police President John McNesby, and SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards were among those who attended the hospital in a show of appreciation, the outlet reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Mother Of 3 Killed While Children Were Home)

This was the big moment of relief for officers waiting for word outside the ER at Temple University Hospital. Applause erupted after the injured SEPTA officer gave a thumbs up while on FaceTime following surgery. https://t.co/psYJ0ECHSq pic.twitter.com/N5a8iSbtDK — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) April 7, 2022

At roughly 9:30 p.m. the wounded officer emerged from surgery and gave a “thumbs up” on FaceTime from his hospital bed. Colleagues and fellow citizens cheered him on and applauded his heroic efforts.

Nestel commended the brave officer. “There are so many fantastic police officers out there. It doesn’t matter the patch they wear and the badge that’s on their chest. Police officers do this stuff when their brothers and sisters are in danger. It’s what all of us as police leaders almost learn to expect, but the heroism and courage and valor that these folks exhibit every day is humbling,” he said, according to 6ABC.

The gunman had reportedly shot two women that were also taken to hospital, according to 6ABC. The gunman was found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, inside the apartment building, the outlet reported.