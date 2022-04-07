Vanessa Hudgens Has ‘Accepted’ That She Has Paranormal Abilities

“High School Musical” star Vanessa Hudgens said she has finally “accepted” that she has paranormal abilities.

“So wait, is it true you have a new passion in life? Are you obsessed with ghosts? I hear you are?” Pop icon Kelly Clarkson asked Hudgens, 33, during an interview on her talk show Tuesday. “It’s not really a new passion,” Hudgens responded.

“I’ve accepted the fact that, like, I see things and I hear things,” Hudgens told Clarkson. “A lot of them [experiences] over the years, like even as a child, growing up.” She stated that one of her childhood paranormal experiences happened at age eight, when a string of toy ducks “started going alongside” her, Page Six noted.

“I kind of shut it down for a while, because it’s scary. The unknown is scary, but I recently was like, ‘No, this is, like, a gift, and something that I have the ability to do, so I’m going to lean into it,” Hudgens continued. (RELATED: Stephen Hawking Had One Clear Warning About Aliens. Scientists Are Ignoring It)

“I recently did my first, like, real paranormal investigation with equipment and everything,” she went on.

“Like what equipment? Like a flux capacitor?!” Clarkson asked, enthused by the conversation.

“There’s a lot,” Hudgens responded. “My favorite thing is called a ‘spirit box,’ and it basically scans radio frequencies really quickly.” She then described once sitting by a tombstone in a graveyard with her best friend at night with a spirit who Hudgens said spoke her name clearly through the spirit box.

After filming “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island” in North Carolina, Hudgens claimed that she was visited by a female ghost, according to People.

“North Wilmington is one of the oldest, most haunted places in North America,” she told the outlet in 2011, before describing how she “was chasing” the ghost for about 10 minutes. “I feel like she might have lost a husband at war and she’s waiting for her man to come back to her. It was definitely a female spirit. I could tell.”