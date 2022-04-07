VIDEO: Tiger Woods Tees Off At The Masters

Tiger Woods has officially teed off at the Masters.

More than a year removed from an absolutely horrific and awful car crash in California, the legendary golfer started his opening round play Thursday morning. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch a video of him teeing off below. It’s pretty chilling.

Tiger Woods has teed off at #TheMasters. This is real life. pic.twitter.com/9qcWwwYwK5 — Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) April 7, 2022

I’m not even a golf fan, but you simply can’t deny that this moment with Woods is absolutely epic. There were serious concerns that he would never play golf again after his car accident.

Remember, he suffered serious lower body injuries. Generally speaking, once your lower body goes, it’s very difficult to play sports.

I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete. Congratulations to 16-year-old Anna Davis on an amazing win at the @anwagolf and good luck to all the kids in the @DriveChipPutt. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 3, 2022

I guess people underestimated Woods’ ability to fight like hell to get back out on the course. Against all odds, he’s now playing in the Masters.

I don’t care if you’re a golf fan or not, you have to recognize the significance of this moment. You simply have to recognize how important and impressive it is that Woods is back in the sport of golf.

Fore please, 5x Masters Champion Tiger Woods now driving. Watch exclusively on ESPN+ ➡️ https://t.co/CF4vpOWupy pic.twitter.com/LqO9b6X97x — ESPN (@espn) April 7, 2022

Props to him for doing what many thought wasn’t even possible.