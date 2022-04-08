Top Fauci Adviser Said He Only Likes To Speak Where TV Cameras Are Rolling

A top adviser to Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted in newly-uncovered emails that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director only likes to speak at events that are being covered by major media networks.

Senior adviser David Morens made the claim in an email exchange with Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance, in 2016, Vanity Fair first reported after obtaining a trove of EcoHealth emails. Daszak, who has been integral in trying to suppress the lab-leak theory of COVID-19 origin, had been trying to book Fauci to speak as part of a panel at an event, the outlet reported.

This helpful Tip from Fauci staff “he normally says no to almost everything like this. Unless ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox are all there with cameras running.” https://t.co/nTzJ7dL2nO — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 31, 2022

In the email exchange, which occurred years before Fauci would become a household name making constant media appearances during the coronavirus pandemic, Morens advised Daszak that it would be difficult to book Fauci for an event not being covered by major TV networks.

“[Fauci] normally says no to almost everything like this. Unless ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox are all there with cameras running,” Morens said in the email, Vanity Fair reported. “If he were asked to give THE main talk or the only talk that might increase the chances.”

Fauci's media appearances have diminished in recent weeks as the coronavirus pandemic has faded from the public debate ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Daszak coordinated with Fauci to help suppress discussion of the lab leak theory early in the pandemic, emails have shown.