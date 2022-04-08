Star Musician Avril Lavigne Announces Life-Changing News

Avril Lavigne announced Thursday that she is engaged to musician Mod Sun.

Mod Sun, 35, popped the question to the “Sk8r Boi” singer along the banks of the Seine River in Paris at the end of March, CNN reported. Lavigne, 37, posted a series of photographs to her Instagram under the caption “Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours. Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne)

“It was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for. We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment,” Lavigne told People in an exclusive interview.

The ring is custom-designed, heart-shaped in a royal setting surrounded by little hearts from XIV Karats, the outlet reported.

“It has the words ‘Hi Icon’ engraved in it, which were the first words he ever said to me. And it has Mod + Avril on the inside,” Lavigne said. “He knew from the very beginning I wanted a heart shaped diamond because on the day we met, we had matching heart shaped paved rings on. We’ve worn them every day since, so it’s only fitting to have a heart-shaped engagement ring. I love it so much.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne)

The proposal came as a total surprise to Lavigne, even though she knew that he was the one from the moment they met, People reported. The two pop-punk rockers met while Lavigne was working on her latest album “Love Sux.” The duo got together to write a song and they “just clicked,” People reported.

She told People that she was not looking for love when she met Mod Sun, and was trying to take a “break from men.” Two days later, she completely changed her mind.

“I knew we had a very strong unstoppable connection from the first week of writing and working together in the studio. Immediately. He made every day better. It was like I had known him forever. As time went on, things kept getting better, and it felt incredibly natural,” Lavigne gushed to People.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne)

This will be the third marriage for the Canadian singer, the Mirror reported. She was previously married to Sum-41 frontman Deryck Whibley and Nickleback star Chad Kroeger. (RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Reportedly Have Fun Wedding Ceremony)

They say the third time’s the charm! Huge congratulations to the happy couple!