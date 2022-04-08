LSU Coach Brian Kelly Takes Subtle Shots At Notre Dame

Brian Kelly really doesn’t care about burning bridges back in South Bend.

The former Notre Dame coach shocked the college football world when he left the Fighting Irish to coach the LSU Tigers. Since joining the Tigers, he’s filmed multiple stupid videos with recruits, and he’s now taken a few shots at his former employer! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During an interview with The Associated Press, Kelly said, “It’s been awesome because you’ve got incredible facilities, you’ve got players that want to be great. I want to be in an environment where I have the resources to win a national championship. And I came down here because I want to be in the American League East.”

“I felt like I did everything that I could at Notre Dame and they felt like they did everything they could for me,” Kelly added. “I felt like we had both got to a point where this is what they could do, right? This is what I did. And we couldn’t get past that. OK? And so here we are.”

Brian Kelly made the most shocking move of a crazy coaching carousel. Why he made the move and how he’s settling in at LSU. “I felt like I did everything that I could at Notre Dame and they felt like they did everything they could for me.”https://t.co/Vi05DfJQek — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) April 7, 2022

The narrative that Notre Dame can’t win a national title and Kelly had to leave because of that is simply not true. The Fighting Irish have been in contention for national titles multiple times during Kelly’s career. That’s just a fact, and the Fighting Irish are absolutely committed to winning.

If Kelly couldn’t get the job done, he has nobody but himself to blame.

Don’t put the issues on the shoulders of the administration and imply they weren’t committed to winning like LSU is. Notre Dame absolutely wants to win and they have plenty of resources.

These were truly classless comments from Kelly.

Now, he’s in the SEC West, and I truly hope he gets boat raced week after week in the SEC. Signing up to play Nick Saban every single season is a very interesting choice!

Let us know what you think of Kelly in the comments below!