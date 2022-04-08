Watch David Hookstead’s Interviews With Former Tier One Operators

It’s Friday in America, and I have the perfect way for you all to kill some time today.

Over the past few months, I’ve conducted multiple interviews with tier one operators, and every single one has been fascinating for different reasons.

If you haven’t watched them before, there’s no better time than right now to catch up and dive into the secretive world of tier one operations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Hookstead (@david_hookstead)

1) Chris VanSant

Chris is an awesome guy. He served in Delta Force for several years, conducted missions all over the world, was on the mission where we bagged Saddam Hussein and is very open about the issues he’s struggled with off the battlefield.

He’s a hell of a guy, and we should all be thankful guys like him exist.

2) Brad Thomas

In terms of being a versatile guy, I’m not sure there are many guys more versatile than Brad. He’s like the Swiss army knife of men. He was a Ranger during Black Hawk Down, served in Delta Force, including with VanSant, is now in a rock band and is genuinely one of the most humble guys I’ve ever spoken to. As I’ve said before, if you told me his life story, it’s almost too crazy to believe, and he couldn’t be more down to Earth. I always respect the hell out of people with that mentality.

3) Robert Keller

Guys like Bob Keller are the reason terrorists have nightmares at night. When you think of American badasses, you think of guys like Bob. He was in Delta, whooped ass with his teammates and has a fascinating story about engaging with multiple bad guys by himself. He’s also one of the most high-energy people I’ve ever spoken with. If you find yourself in a gunfight and Bob is by your side, you’re in good hands.

4) Rob O’Neill

What really needs to be said about Rob that you don’t already know, right? He is a former Seal Team 6 operator, shot Osama Bin Laden and is funny as all hell on Twitter. He’s also incredibly down to Earth and a fascinating conversation. I had the opportunity to spend some time with him at a Navy football game thanks to Armed Forces Brewing, and he couldn’t have been nicer.

I hope you all enjoyed the interviews as much as I did conducting them. We also have some fun ones coming up that you’re definitely going to want to see! Now, enjoy your Friday and don’t be afraid to crack a beer or two!