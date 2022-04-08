Disney Helps Employees ‘Transition’ Their Transgender Children And Themselves: REPORT

Disney is reportedly assisting employees and their children with sex change and “gender affirmation” procedures through the company’s benefits program.

The company’s “benefits team” is reportedly offering resources and guides to employees transitioning to the opposite gender, as well as information for employees’ children who are transitioning, according to a video shared by Manhattan Institute senior fellow Christopher Rufo.

“The other big area is gender identity and expression, so doing all of this work to ensure that our employees and cast can express their gender here authentically and proudly at the company,” a man said in the video. The video was reportedly from an internal company meeting, according to Rufo, and the backdrop displayed the phrases “The Walt Disney Company” and “Reimagine Tomorrow.”

“So, you know, coming up with guides on how to change your photo, information about pronouns, working with our benefits team to give information about gender affirmation procedures both for our employees who are transitioning and trans, but also our employees who have kids who are transitioning,” the man in the video continued.

A question and answer document on Disney’s gender affirmation coverage shared online by Fidelity Investments, which manages Disney’s benefits program, appears to confirm this policy.

Disney covers “Gender Affirmation procedures” for both adults and adolescents through Cigna, a health insurance company. The company covers puberty-suppressing hormones for minors under the direction of an endocrinologist, according to the Fidelity document. (RELATED: ‘Protect Our Families’: Disney To Run Ad About Trans Children For LGBT Activist Group)

For those over 18, the company covers genital implants or prosthesis, breast augmentation or reduction, facial feminization surgeries, vocal surgery and speech therapy, trachea shaving, chest contouring, hair removal, hair transplants and chest contouring, according to the Fidelity document.

Because of state law, Disney also covers mastectomies and genital surgeries for California employees, the document explained.

Disney came under fire after Rufo leaked other videos March 30 which purportedly revealed Disney employees and corporate leaders’ coordinated efforts to inject “queerness” into children’s programming, add more gay and transgender characters and promote what one employee reportedly called a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda.”

Disney and Cigna did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.