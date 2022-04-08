FreeWill Movement Picks Up Steam As Public Turns On Jada Bullying Will Smith

#FreeWill and #FreeWillSmith are starting to trend on social media after footage of Jada Pinkett Smith bullying her husband, Will Smith, resurfaced in the wake of his now-infamous Oscars slap.

Users started posting with the hashtags #FreeWill and #FreeWillSmith after the videos of Pinkett Smith suggested that Smith might be in an abusive and toxic relationship. Smith hasn’t been able to avoid headlines in the last two weeks, mostly because he leapt on stage at the 2022 Oscars and slapped host Chris Rock for a very mild joke Rock made about Pinkett Smith’s hair.

Smith’s professional life is being torn apart in the wake of the slap. He’s been banned from the Oscars for the next 10 years. He’s had contracts pulled by Sony and Netflix. While the world was quick to call-out Smith for his actions, the tide is turning against his wife.

Pinkett Smith was filmed seemingly laughing after her husband slapped Rock, which could be argued as the first fracture in the narrative against Smith. The videos posted online have pushed the fracture to the point of collapse. If you haven’t seen them, you can find them below:

This is incredibly gross, abusive behavior from Jada aimed at Will Smith. pic.twitter.com/pyqUt1EnVv — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) April 8, 2022

But Pinkett Smith’s abhorrent lack of respect for her superstar husband didn’t start in these videos. She has openly called her marriage a “golden cage,” and stated that she does not fit into a “conventional wife” role, which now feels like her way of describing a total lack of respect for her husband and marriage.

Back in 2013, Pinkett Smith posted an aggressive Facebook status in which she essentially outed the open relationship she and Will had developed, according to Vulture. She then started an affair with August Alsina, a 22-year-old musician (who was 21 years younger than Pinkett Smith at the time) the outlet noted.

Pinkett Smith and Alsina attended the BET Awards together two years later, which may have been with Smith’s blessing, according to statements made by Alsina on “The Quite Frankly Show.” Pinkett Smith eventually admitted to having an affair with Alsina, but denied that Smith gave them permission, Vulture continued.

While “slapgate” may have further divided America, public disdain of Pinkett Smith appears to be bringing us back together, at least on Twitter. (RELATED: Old Clip Resurfaces Of Jada Appearing To Bully Will Smith Publicly)

#FreeWill and #FreeWillSmith might be the last thing this family can take before it falls apart altogether. No matter how you think and feel about the slap, no one should have to deal with a bizarre and unhealthy version of love.