Man Films Himself In The Middle Of A Tornado In Crazy Viral Video

A man in Georgia found himself in the middle of a tornado, and the film footage is unreal.

Cliff Horton was at a golf course in Ellabell, Georgia when a tornado started hammering the area, and he whipped out his phone to capture the carnage, according to First Coast News. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As you’d expect, it was an insane situation. You can watch all the chaos unfold in the viral video below.

not my stepdad standing in the middle of a tornado in ellabell??? pic.twitter.com/F5Ero4b50R — myah (@myahcowart) April 5, 2022

You have to have some serious guts to stand outside at a golf course and film a tornado that is right on top of you instead of seeking shelter.

I think it’s safe to say 99.9% of people would have been running for the basement or any other hardened room. Not our guy Cliff!

He showed up and showed out by capturing the chaos on his phone, and I’m glad he did because that video is incredible. Just watching the footage, you can feel the power of the tornado.

On a side note, I’ve been in a couple tornados/heavy storms growing up. There’s really nothing else like them. A tornado coming down on your position sounds like a train is one top of you. It can be incredibly scary, which is what makes Cliff’s actions all that much more impressive.

Props to him for giving us a video for the ages.