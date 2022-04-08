Group Of 4 Teens Allegedly Punched, Cut Man On NY Subway

A group of four teenage boys allegedly punched and cut a man on the New York subway, police said Friday.

The alleged assault took place Wednesday afternoon on a moving northbound train in Manhattan, according to video shared by police. The four teenagers supposedly punched the victim in the face and arms and cut him on the forehead with a sharp object.

The boys, roughly 16 to 17 years old, were all wearing ski masks, the New York Post reported. The incident occurred when one of the boys stepped on the victim’s foot while the train was moving, leading to an argument. The 48-year-old victim was not identified.

🚨WANTED🚨for an ASSAULT Aboard a moving N/B ‘B’ train #manhattan @NYPD24pct on 4/6/22@ 4:20P.M. The individuals punched the victim in the face & arms & cut him on the forehead with a sharp object💰Reward up to $3500 Know who they are?📲Call 1-800-577-TIPS Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/lzB2tsvqcT — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 8, 2022

The group of teenagers fled and exited the train at the Cathedral Parkway-110th Street Station in Morningside Heights, according to AMNY.

The victim was taken to BronxCare Health System and was later released following treatment, the outlet reported. Details regarding his treatment were not shared. (RELATED: Police Catch Man Who Allegedly Bludgeoned Woman With Hammer At Subway Station, Left Her Bleeding From Brain)

This incident marks the latest New York subway attack.

In late March, a man allegedly tore a 23-year-old woman’s clothes and groped her inside a Brooklyn subway station. In a February incident, a man allegedly shoved a bag of feces in a woman’s face as she was sitting on a bench in the subway.

New York Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a plan to combat crime on the subway system in mid-February, including police patrolling “high priority areas” and relocating mentally ill and homeless people.