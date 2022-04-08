LeBron James Is Out The Rest Of The Season With An Ankle Injury

LeBron James’ season has come to an end.

The four-time NBA champion has been dealing with a hurt ankle, and he has played his last ball of the season. The Lakers announced Friday that LeBron “will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season to allow for continued healing and an expected full recovery.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

LeBron James’ left ankle was recently reevaluated by Lakers medical staff, and it was determined that due to the ankle sprain James suffered in a game on March 27th, he will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season to allow for continued healing and an expected full recovery. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 8, 2022

To be clear, there’s only two games left this season, but it’s just another brutal break for the NBA superstar. Currently, the Lakers are 31-49, one of the worst teams in the league and completely out of playoff contention.

Now, the best player on the team and face of the franchise will miss the final two games of the season because he has a bad ankle.

At some point, you really just have to sit back and laugh. The Lakers have become a never-ending stream of bad news and that’s putting it lightly.

There’s no question that this is one of the most disappointing seasons for a team in NBA history. The Lakers went from being viewed as a title contender to a complete joke over the course over several months this season.

I definitely hope LeBron heals up and gets healthy, but let’s not pretend like this season was anything other than a complete disaster.