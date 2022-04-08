Old Clip Resurfaces Of Jada Appearing To Bully Will Smith Publicly

A resurfaced video from 2019 appears to show Jada Pinkett Smith bullying Will Smith and refusing to respect his privacy.

The video was initially posted to Jada’s Instagram Live and seems to depict the strained dynamic between the husband and wife. The bullying and lack of respect between them are now being scrutinized as the culmination of events that led to the now-infamous Oscars slap, and the aftermath.

The video begins with Jada telling Will that their therapist, Esther Perel, was going to appear on her show, “Red Table Talk.” Jada then proceeds to ask Will, “Would you say she has been instrumental in you and I redefining our relationship?” Will appears visibly frustrated and responds, “I would say don’t just start filming me without asking me.”

Jada can then be heard saying, “Oh my goodness … Esther, come help us again please.” She turns the camera to film herself, and says, “I’m still dealing with foolishness,” the video shows. (RELATED: We Heard This Story About Jada, And Suddenly Will Smith’s Slap Seemed Understandable)

Will Smith warns Jada ‘don’t use me’ for clout in resurfaced video https://t.co/03dEHNM0p3 pic.twitter.com/5WE8BJtyIH — New York Post (@nypost) April 7, 2022

At that moment, Jada seems to not only put him down but also step on his request for privacy without any regard for his feelings. Will appears visibly uncomfortable in the clip and seems to struggle for the right response.

After pleading with Jada to stop filming him, Will Smith is seemingly bullied once again, as Jada speaks over him. “Would you say that she helped us heal the hurts we caused between one another?” she pointedly asks in the video.

Will’s irritation shines through when he responds, “My social media presence is my bread and butter, ok, so you can’t just use me for social media, and not you know… don’t just start rolling, I’m standing in my house, don’t just start rolling…,” according to the video.

Jada seemingly continues to bully her husband. As he tries to express his discomfort with the situation, Jada overrides his comments once again.

“Please watch Esther at ‘The Red Table’ because she’s helped us a lot, can’t you tell?” she said, according to the video, appearing to plug her talk show came at the expense of Will’s privacy.