Pete Buttigieg Shocked To Learn Black People Aren’t Happy With Democrats

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was shocked Thursday to find out black people aren’t happy with Democrats while speaking on the Breakfast Club with Charlamagne Tha God.

“You do realize, Pete, a lot of black people feel like Democrats have kept no promises since they’ve been in office,” Charlamagne Tha God said.

“Really?” a seemingly surprised Buttigieg responded.

“Yes,” Charlamagne Tha God said.

“Okay, look, I get it,” Buttigieg answered. “Because the work is not done. But the reason I say ‘really’ is we just passed one of the biggest pieces of infrastructure legislation in American history. It was a promise, and it wasn’t just a promise that the Biden-Harris administration made or that us Democrats made in 2020. This is a promise that every president and every Congress has made in some way shape or form for as long as I’ve been an adult, and we actually did it.”

“Those are big, broad things, and that’s great,” Charlamagne Tha God interjected. “But I’m talking about things like things you campaigned on like the George Floyd Policing Act and the fact that our voting rights, man, like 19 states have implemented voter suppression bills. You know, that’s going to directly impact us the most and the only strategy Democrats are gonna have is we have got to go out there and vote in mass numbers to fight it. That’s not a strategy, hope is not a strategy.”

Buttigieg then said that “mobilization is a strategy” and that Charlamagne Tha God is “right” in that the work to combat voting laws is “not done” but “has to get done.”

Co-host Angela Yee jumped in to argue that female reproductive rights and LGBTQ rights are being stripped away, including in the education system, seemingly making reference to Florida’s new parental bill of rights law which prohibits teachers from discussing sex and gender identity to students in kindergarten through third grade.

“But look, I don’t think anyone on our side is satisfied with how far we’ve come on whether it’s the George Floyd Policing Act, whether it’s voting rights, what I’ll say is we’re pushing for as much as we can get in terms of results in Congress and taking whatever executive actions are available to use.”

Buttigieg then said most action happens at the state and local level. (RELATED: REP. BYRON DONALDS: As Democrats Lose Ground With Black Voters, Republicans See Opportunity)

President Joe Biden’s support among black Americans cratered in just nine months, according to a Marquette University Law School poll released in March.

The poll found Biden’s approval rating among black Americans is at 56%, a near 30% drop from July 2021, when his approval rating among the same group was 88%.

The poll was conducted between March 14-24 amongst 1,004 U.S. adults with a +/- 4 percentage points margin of error.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn described Democrats‘ midterm prospects as “bleak, bleak, bleak” if so-called voting rights legislation is not passed, according to Bloomberg.

“There are a lot of base voters not happy,” he reportedly added. “So, if you look at the people who are unhappy, the Republicans are never going to be happy, independents who, you know, pick and choose when to be happy, and black people who need Build Back Better and these voting bills in order to be happy. That’s going to have a very low approval rating.”

Former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile said Democrats need to treat black voters like swing voters.

“Remind them of what President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are doing to make their lives better,” Brazile said, according to Bloomberg.