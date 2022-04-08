REPORT: Disney Subsidiary Was ‘Targeting Gen Z And Millennials’ With ‘Inclusion’ Content

Disney’s corporate president Karey Burke has said that a Disney subsidiary was “targeting Gen Z and Millennials” with alleged LGBTQAI+ “inclusion” content in a video released online Thursday.

“When I was at Freeform, it was very much in brand ethos of Freeform to be the tip of the spear when it comes to inclusion,” Burke tells viewers of what appears to be an internal staff meeting, released to Twitter by conservative journalist Christopher Rufo. “We jumped up and down, we celebrated that. Nobody stopped us, and it felt great.”

“In part, I think nobody stopped us because we were targeting Gen Z and Millennials. We were targeting a younger, I think, more open-minded — and now we know, as my son texted me this morning, ‘Gen Z is 30 to 40 percent queerer than the other generations, Mom, so Disney better get with it,'” Burke said.

NEW: Disney corporate president Karey Burke, the “mother of two queer children,” says the company has been “targeting Gen Z and millennials” with LGBTQIA+ “inclusion” content. Her son told her that “Gen Z is 30-40% queerer” and that Disney “better get with it.” pic.twitter.com/CYYD7NqKZg — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 7, 2022

Rufo only released a 47-second clip of the statements made by Burke. The full context of Burke’s discussion is unknown at this time. (RELATED: Disney To Create More Gay Content For Children)

Burke was Freeform’s Head of Originals before moving to her position at Disney, The Hollywood Reporter wrote in 2019. Freeform was originally “ABC Family,” according to Vox Media, and is owned by the Walt Disney Company.