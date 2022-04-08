EXCLUSIVE: Rick Scott Has Five Reasons He Thinks The GOP Will Retake The Senate

Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott listed five reasons why he believes the GOP will win back the Senate majority in the 2022 midterm elections during an interview with the Daily Caller News Foundation.

He highlighted the unpopularity of Democrat policies among American voters, President Joe Biden’s polling numbers, and the success of the Republican fundraising.

“One, we have really good candidates running,” Scott, who serves as the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) chairman, told the DCNF. “Two, we’re raising our money.” (RELATED: Democrats Whip Up Fear Of ‘Rigged’ Midterm Elections)

The NRSC announced Wednesday it raised a record $43 million in the first quarter of 2022 and raised a record $13.28 million in March.

The @NRSC continues to break records! 💰👏👏 Senate Republicans have the war chest and the enthusiasm to oust radical @SenateDems in November. https://t.co/57QvvN5ahK — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) April 5, 2022

Scott also said the GOP will take back the Senate majority as Republican candidates are “running good races,” while Biden is suffering from “horrible” poll numbers. (RELATED: Poll: 56% Of Voters Oppose Biden Admin’s Plan To End Title 42)

“Five, the Democrats’ policies have been completely rejected by the public,” Scott said.

Scott released an 11-point plan in February that focuses on key issues like education, immigration, public safety, and big tech. Some Democrats have targeted the plan ahead of the 2022 midterms, notably the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), which labeled it a “toxic agenda.”

“We welcome Rick Scott to continue talking about Republicans’ plan to raise taxes, end Social Security and Medicare, and spike the cost of healthcare for hard working Americans,” DSCC spokeswoman Nora Keefe said in a press release. “Voters will hold every GOP Senate candidate accountable for their party’s unpopular, toxic agenda.”

Despite Democrats’ strategy, Scott is moving ahead with his plan and discussed how he thinks the plan will impact the midterms. (RELATED: ‘We’re Going To Get Slaughtered’: Biden’s Poll Numbers Trigger Panic Mode For Democrats)

“First off, I think that Republican voters clearly support us having a plan and having a, you know, having an idea of what we’re going to do going forward,” Scott told the DCNF. “I think every … every race, you know, just like my race in ’18, is a statewide race of the issues that are going on in that state.”

Scott’s goal is for the party to “have a conversation about where [they] go” and “what [they’re] going to do when [they] win.”

“That’s how I won my races. And so, I’ve been very clear on what I put out is that … is that these are my ideas. I hope other people put out their ideas,” Scott said. “And we have a robust conversation about, you know, how we restore and … rescue this country.”

The Senate is currently divided down the middle. The Republican Party lost its majority in the Georgia runoff elections in January 2021, with Democratic Sens. Ralphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff beating former Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, respectively.

