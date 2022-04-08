Man Touches A Great White Shark In Viral Video

A man snorkeling thought it was a good idea to touch a great white shark.

In a YouTube video shared by Storyful Viral, a man snorkeling near a great white shark swam right up to the beast and grabbed its tail. Does that sound insane? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, just wait until you see the video. I can promise you it’s even stranger than you can imagine.

In case you want a perfect example of something that I would never do in my life, this is it! This is a prime example of something I wouldn’t dream of doing.

Who in their right mind thinks it’s a good idea to touch a shark that could maul you like it was nothing? Who could ever possibly think that was a good idea?

The answer is someone with a death wish. That’s who would be dumb enough to touch a massive shark and grab it by its tail. That’s next-level stupid.

There are dumb decisions and then there are the kind of decisions that could get you killed. Would you like to guess which category this one is in? The answer is the second. It’s in the second!

This guy should have bought a lottery ticket as soon as he was done snorkeling because he’s damn lucky to be alive after that stunt!