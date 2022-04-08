Editorial

Stephen A. Smith Rips LeBron James After The Lakers Miss The Playoffs, Says Michael Jordan Comparisons Are Done

LeBron James (Credit: Stacy Revere/Getty Images and Jason Miller/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Stephen A. Smith buried LeBron James with some recent comments.

The Lakers have been absolutely horrible this season, and they’re no longer able to make the playoffs, despite starting the season as one of the favorites to win the title. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What does the legendary ESPN star think about the situation? He thinks arguments about Michael Jordan vs. LeBron are officially done.

“It ends the GOAT conversation. There’s nothing else to talk about,” Smith said after the Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention. You can watch his full comments below.

Go off, Stephen A.! Go off, sir! While I still LeBron would cook Jordan in a game of one-on-one, there’s no question that this season with the Lakers is a major blemish on his legacy.

Again, the Lakers were among the favorites to win the NBA title this season. Not only are the Lakers not going to win the title, but they’re one of the worst teams in the league.

It’s been a shocking fall from grace for LeBron James.

Now, am I sad to see King James struggle? Absolutely not. He’s managed to upset countless fans with his stupid antics and comments. When you turn fans against you, don’t be surprised when we celebrate your failures!

Better luck next year, LeBron!