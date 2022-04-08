Stephen A. Smith Rips LeBron James After The Lakers Miss The Playoffs, Says Michael Jordan Comparisons Are Done

Stephen A. Smith buried LeBron James with some recent comments.

The Lakers have been absolutely horrible this season, and they’re no longer able to make the playoffs, despite starting the season as one of the favorites to win the title. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What does the legendary ESPN star think about the situation? He thinks arguments about Michael Jordan vs. LeBron are officially done.

Deleted LeBron James Tweet Goes Viral For Embarrassing Reason https://t.co/QJZDqpBTFo — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 7, 2022

“It ends the GOAT conversation. There’s nothing else to talk about,” Smith said after the Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention. You can watch his full comments below.

As GREAT as LeBron James the player has been this year, I can not say the same about LeBron the GM. This Lakers season ends all GOAT discussions TO ME!!! pic.twitter.com/OpKV0GB7Bx — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 7, 2022

Go off, Stephen A.! Go off, sir! While I still LeBron would cook Jordan in a game of one-on-one, there’s no question that this season with the Lakers is a major blemish on his legacy.

Again, the Lakers were among the favorites to win the NBA title this season. Not only are the Lakers not going to win the title, but they’re one of the worst teams in the league.

It’s been a shocking fall from grace for LeBron James.

LeBron James’ Career Gets An Incredibly Embarrassing Update https://t.co/KP5xllL6BC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 6, 2022

Now, am I sad to see King James struggle? Absolutely not. He’s managed to upset countless fans with his stupid antics and comments. When you turn fans against you, don’t be surprised when we celebrate your failures!

LeBron James has now deleted the tweet calling for the cop to be arrested for shooting the woman armed with a knife, but don’t worry. The internet is forever. I blurred out the officer’s face on purpose. pic.twitter.com/dbv5dPrZ87 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 21, 2021

Better luck next year, LeBron!