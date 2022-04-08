Tiger Woods Returns To The Masters

Tiger Woods made his return to the links Thursday at the 2022 Masters golf tournament.

It has been over 500 days since we last saw Woods play competitive golf after he severely fractured bones in his right leg in a scary February 2021 car accident, according to Sports Illustrated. Fourteen months later and the world’s most famous golfer is back like he never left.

In his long-awaited return, Woods shot one stroke under par in a steady opening round, which included three birdies, two bogeys and 13 pars, CBS Boston reported. He has comfortably aligned himself in good position heading forward at Augusta National and is currently sitting in 10th place at the tournament, just four shots back from first-place leader, Sungjae Im. (RELATED: VIDEO: Tiger Woods Tees Off At The Masters)

“I’m very lucky to have this opportunity to be able to play, and not only that, to play in the Masters and to have this type of reception,” Woods said in a tweet after the first round.

It is pretty cool to see somebody as popular as Woods compete again at such a high level. For the past two decades or so, Tiger has been one of the faces of professional golf. Through all the ups and downs, he has been nothing but consistent throughout the entirety of his career.

If Woods manages to win the 2022 Masters, it would make him the oldest golfer to ever accomplish such the feat. We are long away from the end of this contest but if anyone can do it, it is Woods.

Woods’ tee time Friday for round two is at 1:41 p.m. ET.