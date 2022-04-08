REPORT: Video Emerges Of OnlyFans Model Covered In Blood, Boyfriend Pronounced Dead After Stabbing

A video showing a blood-soaked woman in a bra and seat pants emerged Friday and has been connected to the fatal stabbing of a man in Miami on Sunday, TMZ reported.

Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli, 27, was pronounced dead following a deadly confrontation, and the woman in the video is believed to be his girlfriend, prominent Instagram and OnlyFans model Courtney Tailor, according to TMZ.

The woman in the video was wearing the identical outfit that Courtney Tailor had worn during an Instagram Live post that very same day, and Christian’s social media page reflects his relationship with Courtney, TMZ reported. Those close to Christian confirmed he and Courtney lived together, the outlet reported. Lee Merritt, an attorney for Obumseli’s family has confirmed that Tailor was the suspect in this case, according to TMZ.

The video shows a woman presumed to be Courtney Tailor handcuffed and sitting on the floor, visibly drenched in blood, TMZ reported. The building is believed to be the One Paraiso luxury condominium which is located at 3131 Northeast 7th Avenue, according to Showbizcast. The video shows Tailor talking to two officers in uniform. Two dogs also enter the frame briefly. (RELATED: Man Arrested After Allegedly Fatally Running Over His Wife With SUV)

Police responded to a domestic violence incident Sunday, but it remains unclear who initiated the call, TMZ reported. Police have confirmed that Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli and the woman seen in the video were involved in “a physical confrontation turned deadly,” according to TMZ. Tailer has not been arrested, the outlet reported.

During questioning at the police department, Tailor reportedly threatened to take her own life and was subsequently placed on a psychiatric hold, according to TMZ. She was brought to a mental health facility under the Florida’s Baker Act, Showbizcast reported.

Tailor was featured in G-Easy’s 2015 music video for the hit single “Me, Myself and I,” and has well over 2 million Instagram followers. She’s also widely popular on OnlyFans.

A GoFundMecampaign has been established to aid Obumseli’s family, according to Showbizcast.