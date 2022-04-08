Insane Viral Video Reportedly Shows Brutal Fighting In Mariupol, Ukraine

An insane video has surfaced from a battle in Ukraine.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, Russian forces were battling on the ground in Mariupol and there was loud tank fire and automatic weapons clacking off somewhere off screen.

At one point, a Russian soldier opened up with a grenade launcher attached to his rifle. You can watch the carnage unfold in the video below.

Third party of the video showing Russian naval infantry T-72B3 tanks and BTR-82A in Mariupol. 3/https://t.co/zWfXWZKyVK pic.twitter.com/AyAGvPpzGY — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 8, 2022

Even though this war has been going on for way more than a month at this point, it’s hard to argue that this video isn’t among the craziest we’ve seen.

It was nothing short of insane. The part where the guy just let his grenade launcher rip is about as close as you’ll get to seeing unreal stuff in combat.

Obviously, I’m cheering for the Ukrainians to hammer as many Russian invaders as possible. Whenever you invade a country, your only option is to go full “Red Dawn.”

War is hell, and this video is just the latest example of that fact. Trust me, I’m not praising the Russians or viewing them as badass at all. I think what Putin has done is nothing short of horrific.

It just blows my mind what war footage looks like.

Let’s hope the Ukrainians are able to repel the invasion for as long as possible.