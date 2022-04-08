Watch VP Harris Take The Podium In Front Of The Press At 12:30 PM And Shout ‘Good Morning’ Several Times

Vice President Kamala Harris shouted “good morning” to the press several times on the White House lawn in celebration of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation.

“Good morning. Good morning! Good morning America!” the vice president said around noontime.

Really aggressive good morning-ing for a noontime event!pic.twitter.com/piN5WzIVAY — Thomas G Phippen (@ThomasPhippen) April 8, 2022

The Senate confirmed Jackson Thursday with a 53-46 vote. Three Republican senators — Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Susan Collins of Maine — broke partisan lines by voting in favor of her confirmation to the highest court. (RELATED: ‘Disgraceful’: Manchin Flames Republicans Over How They Handled Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Hearing)

President Joe Biden said from the podium that Jackson endured “verbal abuse” and “vile” attacks during her nomination process, referring to the Republican senators who challenged her on handing light sentences to child pornography offenders that were not in accordance with the mandatory minimum guidelines.

The president further celebrated her nomination, reflecting on the impact it will have for women and minorities across the country, saying, “This is going to let so much sunshine on so many young women, so many young black women, so many minorities,” The New York Times reported.

Jackson then told the audience that her confirmation is the “greatest honor” of her life and vowed to practice her “understanding of the law” and “obligation to rule independently.”

“I’ve also spent the better time of the past decade hearing thousands of cases and writing hundreds of opinions,” she said. “At every instance, I have done my level best to stay in my lane and to reach a result that is consistent with my understanding of the law and with the obligation to rule independently, without fear or favor.”