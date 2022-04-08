Will Smith Banned From Academy Events For Ten Years

Will Smith was banned Friday from all Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences events for the next decade.

The Academy’s board of governors instituted the 10-year ban as a result of Smith’s actions during the 2022 Oscars on March 27, when he stormed on the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock, according to People magazine. Nearly a week after the incident, Smith issued a formal resignation from the Academy in which he said he would “accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate,” the outlet reported.

The Academy bans Will Smith from attending the Oscars and any other Academy events for 10 years: pic.twitter.com/hoIuHnVpjD — Clarissa-Jan Lim (@clarissajanlim) April 8, 2022

Despite of the assault on Rock, the Academy allowed Smith to remain at the Oscars ceremony, and he proceeded to take the stage that evening to accept the Best Actor award for his role in the film “King Richard,” according to the BBC. This proved to be a highly controversial decision, for which the Academy has since publicly apologized, the Associated Press reported.

The Academy did not clarify in its statement whether or not Smith may continue to be nominated for future achievements during the 10-year ban, according to the CBC. (RELATED: Old Clip Resurfaces Of Jada Appearing To Bully Will Smith Publicly)

JUST IN: Will Smith responds to Academy’s 10-year ban following Oscars slap https://t.co/Z6ZXiQ1Z9J pic.twitter.com/2aHxxosxvm — New York Post (@nypost) April 8, 2022

In accordance with the traditions embraced by the Academy Awards, the winner of the Best Actor award takes the stage the following year in the role of presenter, thereby handing out the hardware to the next winner in that category, according to the AP. The 10-year ban stemming from his actions March 27 will prevent him from passing down the honor. The actor is banned until 2032.

Smith has already responded to the ban, saying, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision,” according to Page Six.

The ban went into effect immediately, but there has been no mention of stripping Smith of his award, reported the AP.