Bill Maher: ‘The War On Jokes Must End’

Bill Maher, once again, was the most refreshing voice in the room during the Friday night episode of his show.

Maher has made a name for himself over the past few years for being willing to cut through the garbage on both sides, and it’s why he’s generated such a large audience. Friday night, he took aim at the morons trying to cancel comedy and jokes in the aftermath of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

‘F**ing Mouth’: Will Smith Hits Chris Rock During The Oscars https://t.co/gh0iklgcoy — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 28, 2022

“I know we’re all sick of talking about ‘the slap,’ but I’m sorry, one more thing needs to be said. Comedians have been under attack for quite some time and I need to stick up for my tribe. The war on jokes must end,” Maher told his audience.

You can watch his full comments below. They’re 100% worth listening to.

It’s a good thing George Carlin is dead because today, the seven words you can’t say on TV are “Jada, can’t wait for “G.I. Jane 2.” pic.twitter.com/1oHU9A3eIF — Bill Maher (@billmaher) April 9, 2022

Bravo to Maher! Bravo to him for not being afraid to call out idiots who think canceling comedy and jokes is a good idea. It really takes a special kind of stupid to believe we should be censoring comedy.

If comedy offends to the point you get violent, you’re an absolute loser. It’s truly that simple. This is not a complex issue at all.

Will Smith is getting torched by comedians for attacking Chris Rock, and everyone should be against that idiot. If you get violent because of a joke, you’re an absolute idiot. It’s truly that simple. pic.twitter.com/2sr4LPQwwx — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 31, 2022

Comedians are paid to push the boundaries, get edgy and make us laugh. At times, the jokes might fall flat. That doesn’t mean we should start canceling jokes.

In fact, it means we have to defend the right to try to be funny even more. I don’t care if you’re liberal or conservative, you should absolutely not support censoring jokes.

‘F**k That Cuck’: Legendary Comedian Takes A Flamethrower To Will Smith https://t.co/9Q46o2DHuh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 4, 2022

We don’t live in North Korea. This is America, and in this country, we don’t censor or silence comedians. Props to Maher for continuing to keep it real.