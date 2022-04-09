Rob Gronkowski Says The Buccaneers Are The Only Team He’d Play For If He Were To Return In 2022

Future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski says the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be the only team that he’d play for if he decided to return for the 2022-23 NFL season.

At a rehearsal for Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards, Gronkowski, who has been pondering retiring from the NFL, told People, “If I do play football, it would definitely be with the Bucs.” He added, “I’m just really taking my time. The season doesn’t really start for another three, or four months. So it’s actually great not to really be signed with a team because it’s just that freedom.”

Following Tom Brady’s announcement via Instagram that he was coming out of retirement over “unfinished business“, Gronkowski’s decision to play or not matters that much more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

Together, Gronkowski and Brady have won four Super Bowls together. They are one of the greatest duo’s of all-time and are widely considered to be the greatest of all-time at their respected positions. Gronk coming back to play for the Buccaneers would drastically improve their odds of winning the Super Bowl in 2023.

If Gronk chooses to lace up the cleats for another season he’d entering year number 12 in the NFL, all of which would be alongside Tom Brady as his quarterback.

Love them or hate them, the NFL is better with Gronkowski and Brady playing!